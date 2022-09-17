Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
12 Big Country teams show up in this week’s Harris Ratings
The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco. A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head...
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Texas reporter killed, still no arrests after 20 years
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago on Sunday, former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch […]
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
70-Year-Old Jeanelle Tennison Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Abilene on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to question man in Walmart theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying this man so they can question him in connection to a theft at Walmart. The theft happened at Walmart on Southwest Drive September 3. Police circulated surveillance photographs of the man who may have information, showing him wearing a blue bandana pulled over most of his […]
Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
Coleman Police Shoot a Dangerous Sword-Wielding Suspect on a Bicycle
COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
colemantoday.com
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend after she refused to make him lunch
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of VehicleA truck was burglarized at an […]
