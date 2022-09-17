ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

12 Big Country teams show up in this week’s Harris Ratings

The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco. A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head...
ALBANY, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Coleman Police Shoot a Dangerous Sword-Wielding Suspect on a Bicycle

COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153

INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend after she refused to make him lunch

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of VehicleA truck was burglarized at an […]
ABILENE, TX

