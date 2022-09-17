ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion

Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday

Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel trend in updated Heisman Trophy odds for Week 4

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel are making their move nationally in the Heisman race following impressive performances according to FanDuel’s latest Heisman odds exiting Week 3. As the stars of two unbeaten teams exiting the first quarter of the season, Bennett and Gabriel shined against South Carolina and Nebraska with multiple-touchdown outing in a pair of decisive victories.
NORMAN, OK
#Huskers#College Football#American Football
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

