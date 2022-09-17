Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season
No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Ohio State football: As Buckeyes head into conference play, what are CJ Stroud's Heisman chances?
Ohio State prepares for Big Ten play with a 3-0 mark and a solid candidate — maybe even the favorite — for the Heisman Trophy. Sure, Buckeyes fans care more about the first part of that sentence than the second part. But that’s not to claim that the Heisman doesn’t matter. As the veritable face of a college football season, the award’s significance is not minor.
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Nebraska football: In desperate need of a spark, Huskers should turn to Chubba Purdy at QB
The in-season overhaul continued Sunday in Lincoln. Interim coach Mickey Joseph, following a humiliating 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over the unit for the final 8 games. Nebraska’s defense deserves a lion’s share of the blame...
Jeff Brohm sent 'multiple plays' to conference officials from Syracuse game
Jeff Brohm took full responsibility for Purdue’s struggles with penalties Saturday against Syracuse, but that didn’t stop him from sending a few plays to the conference for review. In total, there were 22 penalties called Saturday – 13 of which were on the Boilermakers for 178 total yards....
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
Nebraska coaching search: 3 candidates reportedly 'high on Huskers list' entering Week 4
Nebraska coaching search talks are starting to heat up again. Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman updated everyone on where the search is at, including some candidates to look out for. According to a report from Feldman, sources tell him that there are three coaches high on Nebraska’s radar. Those...
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
Mel Tucker hilariously references his mother following expletive at weekly press conference
Mel Tucker made it known that he was not feeling good about how his team played against Washington. He had a great response when referencing how he let an expletive slip in one of his recent comments. Tucker was critical of himself after his defense let up 397 yards passing...
Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts
Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
Here's how Nick Singleton's hot start compares to Penn State legends Larry Johnson, Saquon Barkley
Nick Singleton is on his way to having a successful college career. He is blazing through defenses at a very fast rate, and places like 247Sports are starting to take notice. Penn State has had its fair share of top running backs go through the program. Saquon Barkley and Larry Johnson are two names that stand out. Barkley finished as a Heisman Finalist in his final season, while Johnson had 2,087 yards rushing as a senior.
Ryan Day updates the status of several banged up Buckeyes
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave an update on several key injured players on Monday on The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable radio show. Luckily for Buckeyes fans, Day delivered some good news. Day said after evaluating the starters TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister, he doesn’t...
Micah Parsons as most dominant NFL player? Get Up crew debates
Micah Parsons is off to an amazing start to the 2022 NFL season. Through the first few games, Parsons leads the league in sacks with 4 and has generated a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His start has conjured up a question about his status in the NFL. Is...
Nebraska or Arizona State? Greg McElroy tackles which head coaching job is better
Nebraska and Arizona State’s head coaching jobs have opened up within the last 2 weeks and ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy talked about which one is the better job. Most recently, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards after 5 seasons at the school. The Sun Devils were...
3 B1G programs land on 247 Sports analyst's updated power ratings entering Week 4
It wouldn’t be a week in college football without 247Sports’ Josh Pate’s ranking spicing up fan bases. The “JP Poll” featured 3 teams ranked inside the top 10. Ohio State remained steady at No. 3 for the 2nd week, while Michigan dropped from No. 4 to No. 5. Meanwhile, Penn State was one of the biggest risers, jumping 3 spots from No. 9 to No. 6.
