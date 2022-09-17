ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: As Buckeyes head into conference play, what are CJ Stroud's Heisman chances?

Ohio State prepares for Big Ten play with a 3-0 mark and a solid candidate — maybe even the favorite — for the Heisman Trophy. Sure, Buckeyes fans care more about the first part of that sentence than the second part. But that’s not to claim that the Heisman doesn’t matter. As the veritable face of a college football season, the award’s significance is not minor.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Dawg#American Football#College Football#Mcafee#Colorado State#The Nittany Lions#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Eli Manning undercover: Former NFL QB sneaks into Penn State walk-on tryouts

Eli Manning had some fun with the Penn State coaching staff. He transformed into “Chad Powers”, and snuck into the Penn State walk-on tryouts to relive his playing days. Kendall Baker of Axios posted the video, but the video was from an episode of ‘Eli’s Places’. Manning had a wig on, and some sideburns that made him look like he was straight out of the 1970s.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Here's how Nick Singleton's hot start compares to Penn State legends Larry Johnson, Saquon Barkley

Nick Singleton is on his way to having a successful college career. He is blazing through defenses at a very fast rate, and places like 247Sports are starting to take notice. Penn State has had its fair share of top running backs go through the program. Saquon Barkley and Larry Johnson are two names that stand out. Barkley finished as a Heisman Finalist in his final season, while Johnson had 2,087 yards rushing as a senior.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates the status of several banged up Buckeyes

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave an update on several key injured players on Monday on The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable radio show. Luckily for Buckeyes fans, Day delivered some good news. Day said after evaluating the starters TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister, he doesn’t...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons as most dominant NFL player? Get Up crew debates

Micah Parsons is off to an amazing start to the 2022 NFL season. Through the first few games, Parsons leads the league in sacks with 4 and has generated a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His start has conjured up a question about his status in the NFL. Is...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

3 B1G programs land on 247 Sports analyst's updated power ratings entering Week 4

It wouldn’t be a week in college football without 247Sports’ Josh Pate’s ranking spicing up fan bases. The “JP Poll” featured 3 teams ranked inside the top 10. Ohio State remained steady at No. 3 for the 2nd week, while Michigan dropped from No. 4 to No. 5. Meanwhile, Penn State was one of the biggest risers, jumping 3 spots from No. 9 to No. 6.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy