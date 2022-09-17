Read full article on original website
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
Tom Allen updates injury status for key Indiana OL
Tom Allen has already lost a member of his offensive line for the season after OT Matthew Bedford had an ACL injury in Week 1. There has now been another injury at the same position group, but not as serious per Zach Osterman and Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. Zach...
3-0 IU football is a massive underdog at Cincinnati this weekend
If you find yourself pleased with Indiana’s 3-0 start but not quite sure how for real they are just yet, you are in good company. IU football has been much more hare than tortoise throughout much of its history, often bursting out of the gate in September before hitting the meat of its schedule.
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to state boards
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Including James Kennedy of Bloomington, to serve on the Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors. Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The governor made one reappointment to the cabinet, who will serve until December...
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana's gasoline use tax.
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
‘All INdiana Politics’: change for Marion County Democrats; a look at Indiana’s new abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” we look at a change at the top for Marion County Democrats. Also, Democrat Brian Gaddie and Republican Whitley Yates talk about the state’s new abortion law, and the military background of an Indiana secretary of state candidate.
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard […]
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
