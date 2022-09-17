Zentropa Entertainments today announced that production has begun on Nikolaj Arcel’s new epic historical drama The Bastard, starring Mads Mikkelsen. Previously known as the working title King’s Land, the film is currently shooting in Denmark, Germany, and the Czech Republic and is expected to have its local release in autumn 2023. Simon Bennebjerg (Borgen) has joined the production alongside Norwegian actress Kristine Kujath Thorp. The pair round out the principal cast alongside Gustav Lind (Riders of Justice), Jakob Lohmann (Riders of Justice), Morten Hee Andersen (Ride Upon The Storm), Magnus Krepper (Queen of Hearts), and Felix Kramer (Dark). Set in the mid-1700s, the...

MOVIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO