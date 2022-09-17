ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barnsley boss Michael Duff demands more from Barnsley despite 10-man victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKb5I_0hzcIH6Q00

Michael Duff still feels his Barnsley side should be better despite a 3-0 win with 10 men at Cambridge.

The away side had Liam Kitching sent off while they were a goal ahead, having also lost their goalkeeper Brad Collins following a lengthy injury stoppage.

It did not stop Robbie Cundy and James Norwood scoring afterwards to seal the points for Duff’s side to add to Devante Cole’s first-half opener.

“It was a strange game,” Duff said. “We aren’t going to get carried away with ourselves because I don’t think we were brilliant.

“We end up scoring from a lucky pass, I don’t think he meant it. There was a frustration in the first half, there were opportunities for them, they’ve hit the post and then we’ve started the second half terribly.

“The best thing that has happened to us was Kitch getting sent off. From that moment onwards I think we controlled the game.”

On Collins’ injury, Duff added that “we got the lads together when he was getting brought off the pitch and said ‘we’ve got to see the game out and win it for him’. We can dedicate the three points to Brad and hopefully he is all right.

“We’re still in the position where we’re not in the habit of winning. We go 1-0 up and we hope the referee blows his full-time whistle. It doesn’t happen in football, you’ve got to go and get the win.

“When the red card happens they all realise they’ve got to step up.

“I think that’s the most pleasing thing. We’ve got to keep doing that.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side need to do better in key moments after their second Sky Bet League One defeat of the week.

“From the second goal onwards, which came quite quickly after the red card, the game was fairly comfortable for them,” he said. “We didn’t play with the thrust that we had been playing with, and almost got really disheartened that it happened.

“We just lacked a little bit of the grit and resilience that we’re known for really, so we’ve got to do better in those moments.

“But for the 50 minutes up until the injury I thought we were very good.

“It would have been interesting to see what would have happened in the second half without the injury, because we were flying at that point, really camped in their half, lots of intent.

“It’s really tough to pick up that momentum after a 12-minute stoppage. But then you’ve got to find your way back into it again.

“With the red card, at that point you don’t see the game turning out like it did. They scored the second goal very soon after.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Norwood
Person
Seal
Person
Robbie Cundy
Person
Liam Kitching
Person
Mark Bonner
Person
Devante Cole
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. Her...
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnsley
newschain

Glen Johnson tells ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics to ‘back off’

Former England and Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a world-class talent and criticism of his form this season is premature. The 23-year-old, like a number of his Reds team-mates, has struggled for top form this term and that has led to a renewal of the scrutiny of the former academy graduate’s game.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances

Steve Clarke insists he was “expecting” Scotland to get the breakthrough as they missed chance after chance before eventually beating Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden Park. After a goalless first half in the Nations League Group B1 game, striker Che Adams and midfielder Stuart Armstrong missed good opportunities to put the Scots ahead and some frustration could be felt in the stands.
WORLD
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death

A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates. A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Jordan Henderson to think twice about taking his family to the World Cup

Jordan Henderson admits his recent experiences of crowd trouble and stadium issues have made him think twice about taking his family to the World Cup in Qatar. The 32-year-old was on the bench as England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy was overshadowed by supporter unrest on the doorstep of Wembley Stadium.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy