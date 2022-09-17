ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJAuD_0hzcIGDh00
1 of 6

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Alexander Isak salvaged Newcastle’s latest draw with his first goal at St. James’ Park, converting a penalty in a 1-1 with Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Sweden striker sent Brazilian goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the spot in the 67th, five minutes after Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead against the run of play.

Isak has two goals in three games since joining from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of $70 million in the final week of the transfer window. He also netted against Liverpool at Anfield on his debut.

It was a fifth draw in seven games for Saudi-funded Newcastle, which hasn’t won since beating promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

“I feel we didn’t reach our level this game,” Isak said. “Happy for my first goal here but not with the one point.”

Bournemouth continued its encouraging performances and upturn in results since firing Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss at Liverpool at the end of August. In three games under caretaker manager Gary O’Neil, the south-coast team has two draws and a win at Nottingham Forest.

O’Neil said he wasn’t sure if he would be staying in charge heading into the two-week international break.

“I will be finding out what’s happening, club-wise, next week and see what the plan is,” he said. “If it is me, we’ll get back to work on the grass with the lads. I have no idea what’s happening - I knew I was taking today and I don’t know about further.”

Newcastle dominated the game but found Neto in top form while also hitting the goal frame twice, through Kieran Trippier off a free kick and Joelinton with a curling shot.

Bournemouth barely threatened before finally getting numbers upfield and Jordan Zemura crossed from the left toward Billing, who poked out his left foot and volleyed in past wrongfooted goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle soon got back on level terms after Jefferson Lerma gave away a penalty by blocking Trippier’s cross with his left hand. Isak had been quiet until that point but grabbed the ball and made no mistake from the spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies

You don’t have to like facts and don’t kill the messenger. These are the forewarning statements from this writer ahead of this post, which will evaluate the five things to watch closest during September’s United States men’s national team friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. With...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Philip Billing
Person
Jefferson Lerma
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Kieran Trippier
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M

Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star...
SOCCER
SB Nation

PSG want Champions League games out of Europe. Seriously?

The Dark Forces of Football are back at it. Or should I leave it at The Super Powers of it? Oh, damn, just one sentence and I already mentioned the dreaded S-word. The plans were first reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic last Sunday night and they went under the European radar until early on Monday morning. That was the moment echoes started reverberating and you, undoubtedly and inevitably, found yourself looking at—let’s be honest—just another of those magnifying stories of grandiose plans describing all you need to know about UEFA’s latest dream.
UEFA
BBC

Celtic: Scottish champions post £6m profit in annual accounts

Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year. Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss. Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Curling#St James Park#English#Brazilian#Saudi#Nottingham Forest
NBC Sports

Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku

A sensational report out of Italy claims that new Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s priority in the transfer market would be to buy Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Perhaps even more sensational, but also logical given that Antonio Conte is Tottenham’s boss, is the claim within the report that Serie A star Romelu Lukaku, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea, would be part of the makeweight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
SB Nation

Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection

The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying. Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy