Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
Collider
‘Aftersun’ Review: Paul Mescal Mesmerizes in Charlotte Wells’ Feature Debut | TIFF 2022
There are some films that manage to so thoroughly bring to life the fragments of memory that you feel as though you are reflecting on your own life along with it. Aftersun, the stunning debut feature from writer-director Charlotte Wells, is one such work. While clearly reflective about the past and the way we recall it as we move into the future, there is an enduring quality to it that ensures it is a film that will echo in your mind for time eternal.
Collider
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Where Does Everyone Stand Halfway Through Season 1?
Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
Collider
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
Collider
'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Trailer Uncovers Many Sides of the Superstar
AppleTV+ has announced the official release date of its long-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which is set to premiere globally on the platform on November 4, 2022. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film is the second collaborative project between AppleTV and producers, Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope films, following the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.
Collider
Every Live Action Disney Princess Movie, From 'Cinderella' to 'Aladdin'
Since the release of their first feature-length film in 1937, Disney has made princesses a priority. The Disney Princess franchise is one of their most recognizable. But in recent years, Disney has been taking these classics and remaking the as live-action films. With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid teaser trailer, Disney is continuing to add adaptions to this already lengthy list. Each new remake brings a different twist to the familiar story in order to build upon the original. Though some are more distinct than others. With a variety of added characters, new takes, and even extra songs mixed in with the stories everyone knows and loves, Disney has made a new line-up of princesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Why Does Alicent Wear a Green Dress in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
It's back to school with Season 2 of Abbott Elementary returning to ABC this September. The hit workplace sitcom comes off the heels of winning 3 Emmy Awards after the show repeatedly broke records in network ratings. It rapidly became an audience and critic favorite with its wholesome and hilarious characters in the setting of a Philadelphia public school. The series joins the fray of successful workplace comedies while also highlighting the true importance of school teachers which the creator, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), credits the show’s inspiration to her own middle school teacher.
Collider
'Ramy' Season 3: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: Watch First Trailer
Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s anticipated next film “Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The movie will release in cinemas on Feb. 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. “Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista (“Dune,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
What Does Miriel's Dream Mean in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.The latest episode of The Rings of Power opens with a dream sequence showing us the deepest fear of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), witnessing a great ocean wave rise on all sides of the island and destroying their homeland. With all that we know of Númenor and its people from J. R. R. Tolkien’s lore, there are many future events foreshadowed in this premonition. There have already been warning signs discussed in the show about the Fall of Númenor, and the deeper lore tells us a lot about the potential future for some of these characters.
Collider
How to Watch All the 2022 Emmy Award-Winning Shows
The 2022 Emmy Awards have come and gone, but there’s still plenty to discuss. This year’s winners lead the way in a year full of fantastic shows on network television, cable, and streaming services around the world. There are plenty of great shows to watch, but these are the best of the best. If you’re wondering where you can stream every single Emmy winner of 2022, we’ve got you covered. Here are all 14 Emmy winners and where they’re currently streaming.
Collider
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
Collider
Why Are Murder Mysteries So Hot Right Now?
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a new murder mystery released in film or television in the last few years. In 2022 alone, The Afterparty, Death on the Nile, See How They Run, and Glass Onion dominated screens big and small. While the 2019 feature Knives Out certainly helped to bring the murder mystery to new levels of modern fame, just two years before it debuted, Murder on the Orient Express drummed up big numbers at the box office. You don’t have to be a sleuth like Benoit Blanc to realize that murder mysteries are having a moment in modern pop culture…but why? Beyond just trying to make the Knives Out lightning strike twice, what led this subgenre to come roaring back to life after so many years out of the spotlight?
Collider
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer review – a comic odyssey
Greer’s eccentric novelist returns in a quirky sequel to the Pulitzer-winning Less – but is the reprise worthwhile?
Collider
'Chucky' Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Image With Co-Star Fiona Dourif
Here at Collider, our eyes are ready to bleed with all the Chucky Season 2 content coming our way. From trailers to teasers, to images, interviews, and posters, there’s truly an endless amount of information pouring out. But, we aren’t complaining! Doing what she does best, franchise star Jennifer Tilly is at it again, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the SYFY and USA Network series. This time, she’s posing with her co-star Fiona Dourif, who’s played Nica Pierce since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.
Collider
Director Calls to "Save 'The People's Joker'" as Unofficial DC Movie Disappears from Film Fests
Well, that joke isn’t funny anymore. After an “angry letter” that pressured director Vera Drew to pull her controversial comedy film The People’s Joker from the Toronto Film Festival after one screening, the filmmaker took to Twitter once again to follow up with some more sad news. Whoever is curious to watch the movie – which is pretty much everyone who knows about it – will have to wait a while longer, since the title has also been pulled from all festivals it was going to be screened in the coming months. The story centers around a transgender Joker who questions their identity, relationships, and talent after opening an unsuccessful comedy club in Gotham City.
Comments / 0