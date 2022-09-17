ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
The Independent

Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops

Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
UPI News

Virginia Thomas agrees to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Virginia Thomas, the wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Lawerence Thomas, has agreed to sit for an interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol building, her attorney said. Mark Paoletta, Thomas' lawyer, confirmed Wednesday in a statement to...
