How can someone hit a power pole so hard it almost snaps in two and then just drive away? It happened on Route 5 in Clinton, New York. It all started on Sunday morning. There was a loud bang outside that was so big it caused the house to shake. My first thought was someone had run into our home. Turns out someone ran into the power pole out front, hitting it so hard it almost broke in two.

CLINTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO