Purdue Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity
Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee — a native of Boonville, Ind. — has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Purdue football. He led the team with 78 rushing yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: Saturday's ...
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup
Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
Cuse football’s hot start doesn’t just have fans excited
MARSHALL ST., N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three wins and no losses to start the season, Syracuse football fans are as pumped as they’ve been in a long time. But it’s not just the fans that are excited for the big game on Friday. “We aren’t just excited for our store here for the business but […]
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
New Twist To Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Halfway Break
FULTON – The traditional 15-minute halfway break at the Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 always delivers intrigue. Be it gamesmanship, guesswork or simply necessary service, more times than not the work performed by race teams changes the complexion of the event. The lap 100 break will be a little more...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Man accused of shooting 3 people in the legs from Syracuse railroad bridge, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of opening fire on a group of people from a railroad bridge in Syracuse, police said. Nahshon Nance, 25, of Syracuse, opened fire at 9:01 p.m. on August 1 on the 1100 block of South Townsend Street, Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
Syracuse Fire Department rescues woman hanging from I-81 overpass
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging from the Hiawatha Boulevard overpass over I-81. Fire department personnel were called to the overpass just before 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon, and upon arrival found the woman standing outside the chain-link fence facing the highway below her with traffic moving at normal speed. They also found several bystanders attempting to talk her down and holding onto her.
Someone Hit a Power Pole in CNY So Hard it Almost Snapped in Half
How can someone hit a power pole so hard it almost snaps in two and then just drive away? It happened on Route 5 in Clinton, New York. It all started on Sunday morning. There was a loud bang outside that was so big it caused the house to shake. My first thought was someone had run into our home. Turns out someone ran into the power pole out front, hitting it so hard it almost broke in two.
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
Dump truck tips over in Town of Marshall
TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting a dump truck in the Town of Marshall tipped over on Wednesday, September 21st, damaging phone, and cable lines. According to the Sheriff, the driver of the truck left a job site and started heading...
Bradley Moses issues statement following toxicology report announcement
CAZENOVIA — Following a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stating that Bradley Moses, a candidate for Madison County judge, had fentanyl, Delta-9 Carboxy THC (marijuana), and alcohol in his system the night deputies responded to an emergency at his residence, Moses issued the following statement:. “I...
Lansing Carnival returns this weekend
In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
