North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
cbs17
RDU Airport reopens Economy 4 parking
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened its Economy 4 parking lot on Wednesday to expand parking options for travelers. The lot is located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Boulevard. Passengers can book spots online starting Sept. 27. The rate for Economy 4...
cbs17
Say what?! Deputies return escaped emu to owner in Lee County
TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday. In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area. According to a...
One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
cbs17
Police looking for ‘multiple people’ after robbery at gunpoint in Morrisville, officers say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they’re investigating a robbery at gunpoint at a Morrisville business. At about 7:39 p.m., officers said they were called to the Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store on the 3900 block of Gateway Centre Boulevard. Police said multiple people went in...
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
cbs17
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning. At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
cbs17
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Durham families concerned about overflowing trash at McDougald Terrace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families at McDougald Terrace say they have been dealing with trash overflowing in the dumpsters at the Durham public housing complex for weeks. Families told CBS 17 on Tuesday that their dumpsters have not been emptied for weeks. Almost all of the dumpsters at McDougald...
wunc.org
'Having those beds would be so beneficial for us': Hospitals compete for beds in Wake County
The WakeMed Health and Hospitals freestanding emergency department in Garner runs consistently at or near capacity. On a recent Tuesday morning, Doctor Erik Manring rifled through the admissions. "And in the last 30 minutes, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine people just checked in," he said. "That...
cbs17
UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
jocoreport.com
Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker
SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
cbs17
Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
cbs17
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
Biking from Raleigh to RTP along I-40 just got closer to reality
“I believe it is transformational in nature in terms of being able to provide not only transportation but create recreational opportunities, create a healthy environment and create economic development,” said one Wake County commissioner.
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
jocoreport.com
Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond
WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
cbs17
Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
