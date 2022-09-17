ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

RDU Airport reopens Economy 4 parking

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened its Economy 4 parking lot on Wednesday to expand parking options for travelers. The lot is located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Boulevard. Passengers can book spots online starting Sept. 27. The rate for Economy 4...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Say what?! Deputies return escaped emu to owner in Lee County

TRAMWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they returned an escaped emu to its owner after it was seen wandering around Tramway Wednesday. In photos deputies shared, the emu is seen walking along a road next to a wooded area. According to a...
LEE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning. At about 6:45 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road around the corner from the WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

UNC testing sirens, alert system Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be testing its emergency sirens and alert system Wednesday, according to officials. This will be happening on Sept. 21 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Officials said there will be siren and messaging systems tests throughout the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker

SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh trolley could benefit from Volkswagen settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government. North Carolina was awarded $100 million...
RALEIGH, NC

