theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old suspect outside the sally port at the courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue, where she had allegedly torn down signs. The suspect was laying in the brush then walked up to someone’s vehicle and opened the door. She reportedly tried to take the victim’s cigarette after the door was open. An officer took the woman into custody and transported her to corrections.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 6:00 a.m. the 48-year allegedly started a fire at her house in the 3300 block of Northwest Broad Street, which Roseburg firefighters responded to. About an hour later, she allegedly ran around the neighborhood wearing only pajama bottoms and a bra. The suspect was yelling incessantly and reportedly starting throwing rocks at children waiting for a school bus.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Grouse Butte Lane in the Dixonville area. A transient was reported to be looking for someone who no longer lives there. The man had two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident. Additional charges were added. The suspect was detained on $21,600.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE
A Dorena man was jailed after allegedly attempting to elude police on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:20 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Jack Creek and Highway 38 near Drain after a call indicating there was a disturbance. 38-year old Christopher Woody was...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPTED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged attempted assault on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 8:00 p.m. 57-year old Gregory Churchill and a victim got into an argument at a home in the 100 block of Autumn Avenue in Green. The victim got into a vehicle and went to leave but Churchill reportedly followed her to the intersection of Twighlight Lane and Roberts Creek Road, where he allegedly intentionally crashed his vehicle into the back of the victim’s vehicle. The victim then left and went down Roberts Creek Road and turned down Autumn Lane, where Churchill allegedly crashed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle a second time. This caused the victim’s vehicle to crash into another vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road.
crimevoice.com
eastcountytoday.net
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. the 34-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly grabbed a knife and marched toward a victim, while they were arguing in the 1400 block of Northeast Alameda Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
BURN PERMITS NOW ALLOWED BY DFPA
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is now allowing backyard debris burning by permit only. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the permits are free but do require an on-site inspection by a DFPA Forest Officer. Pope said requirements for a permit include:. *A fire trail must surround the...
L.A. Weekly
