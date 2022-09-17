Read full article on original website
Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving one dead
A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving one person dead as people rushed out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after another powerful tremor. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a magnitude 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
Mexico earthquake: 1 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan
AGUILILLA, Mexico — One person has died after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico’s Michoacan state early Thursday, officials said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which occurred at 1:16 a.m. CDT, was centered about 30.9 miles south-southwest of Aguililla at a depth of 15 miles.
