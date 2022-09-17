ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving one dead

A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving one person dead as people rushed out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after another powerful tremor. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a magnitude 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
