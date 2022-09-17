Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
KEVN
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
Kristi Noem can’t fly out to Boston to hang out with Corey Lewandowski any time soon, but Corey can certainly come to South Dakota to see Kristi and check on her aching back:. KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
frcheraldstar.com
Norton is new Police Chief, two other certified officers hired
HOT SPRINGS – Hot Springs Police Officer Ross Norton was officially hired as the new Hot Springs Chief of Police, effective Sept. 7, following personnel actions by the Hot Springs City Council at their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. Norton replaces previous Police Chief Jen Winscot who resigned earlier this summer following her family’s move to Nebraska.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
kotatv.com
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
KEVN
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
KEVN
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
kotatv.com
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
kotatv.com
Some truckers say ‘more training should be required to drive a semi-truck’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Truck safety advocates lobbied in Congress Monday to push for more guidelines for semi-truck drivers. The efforts come after the Truck Safety Coalition laid out the states with the deadliest truck crashes per capita nationwide in 2020, with South Dakota coming in second. While the...
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
KELOLAND TV
Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
Comments / 1