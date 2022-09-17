ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period My condolences and prayers to/for the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace

News19 WLTX

Suspect arrested in Richland County double murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April. Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
#Crime Stoppers#Cold Case#Security Camera#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

