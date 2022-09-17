Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
3d ago
My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period My condolences and prayers to/for the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace
Missing persons case in South Carolina leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
wpde.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
Suspect arrested in Richland County double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April. Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
FOX Carolina
Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
Second man arrested and charged in July 13 shooting in Graniteville
A 19-year-old man is the second suspect to be arrested from a July 13 shooting in Graniteville. Malcolm McBurnette, 19, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street . He was arrested Sept. 19. Another suspect, Darrick Martino Harris Newsome,...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
Deputies investigate social media posts directed at South Carolina elementary school
Social media posts directed at an elementary school in Union County have left parents concerned.
FOX Carolina
Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
abccolumbia.com
Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
