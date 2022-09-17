Former University of California, Los Angeles, basketball player Jalen Hill has died after going missing Costa Rica, his family said. Mr Hill, 22, was a star player on the team before he stepped away from basketball last year to focus on his mental health. “We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people,” the family wrote in an Instagram post, per NBC LA. “We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO