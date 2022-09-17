An elephant needed some help after it got stuck in a pond. Reports say it happened in China’s Yunnan Province. Concerned witnesses called wildlife officials for help after four elephants fell into the water, but when the officials arrived just one elephant was left, and was struggling to get out. A rescuer had an idea to break part of the wall and let some of the water out. It seemed to be just what the animal needed to save itself. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

