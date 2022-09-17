Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat
Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
Russian troops boxed in by Ukrainian forces and Dnieper River, barge carrying supplies to Russian troops sinks
Russian troops have become boxed in between advancing Ukrainian forces in the southern Kherson region and the Dnieper River, with access to supplies and eastern routes blocked. Ukrainian forces sank a Russian barge transporting troops, equipment and weapons across the major river crossing, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said, according to...
Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops
Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – EXCLUSIVE: Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump team tells 11th Circuit Mar-a-Lago probe is a 'document storage dispute' that 'spiraled out of control'
Former President Trump’s legal team on Tuesday said the raid of Mar-a-Lago and the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents is "unprecedented" and "at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control." The comment was part of the response that Trump’s lawyers filed...
PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks
PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
Nadler shoots down Tlaib claim about progressivism and Israel support: 'I fundamentally reject the notion'
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., rejected a claim from fellow Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who said support for Israel is contradictory to progressive values. Tlaib, a frequent opponent of Israel, spoke against the Jewish state at an online event hosted by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. "I want you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’
Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
Gen. Jack Keane: 'No doubt' Putin loses Ukraine if US gets involved
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the political implications of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war against Ukraine on "Your World." GEN. JACK KEANE: When everybody talks about, "Well, it's part of the DNA for them to use tactical nuclear weapons if they're fighting a war." Well, that scenario is when they're fighting a war against a superpower like the United States. We have to unpack this a little bit so it makes sense to the American people in terms of what the consequences are.
Putin determined to pursue 'unifying international agenda,' Russia looks to annex eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he is determined to pursue a "unifying international agenda" as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council as nations meet in New York City for the 77th General Assembly. The meeting is the first in person assembly since the pandemic began, and...
Ukraine braces for Russia's fury over military losses in Kharkiv
EXCLUSIVE: Winning the war in Ukraine boils down to arms and timeliness, one top official told Fox News Digital following Kyiv’s major advances in Kharkiv this month. "We need to keep the pressure on them," Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Fox News Digital. "If we allow them time to recuperate, if we allow them time to rebuild their capacity, then it will be more possible for them to strike back.
2 US military veterans among 10 released by Russian-backed separatists as part of prisoner exchange
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in...
Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party has declared economic war on America
Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said American energy is "trapped in the ground" as the Biden administration pursues climate policies. MIKE POMPEO: It’s pretty remarkable, Laura. Hearing President Biden talk about how we are back, America is back. It feels like 1976, 1979. People are now being told to turn down the thermostat. We're told we're not going to have enough energy. We're being told to solve the economic problems, we're going to have to lay off hundreds of thousands of Americans, get unemployment up to 5%, 6% to solve this problem. Every family in America can feel that.
Trump inquiry: Court lifts judge's hold blocking DOJ from using classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
An appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to block a hold by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon related to the seizure of sensitive documents at former President Trump's Florida estate. The ruling by the three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said that Cannon...
Greg Gutfeld: Biden warns UN of climate 'crisis' but spends billions on Ukraine war
President Biden's warning to the United Nations General Assembly about the climate "crisis" is an interesting juxtaposition given the fact he has simultaneously helped bankroll the Ukrainians in their military resistance against the Russians, Greg Gutfeld argued Wednesday. "I find it interesting that in this you saw Biden talking about...
Chinese government has little incentive to stop the country's drug cartels from fueling US fentanyl crisis
Large Chinese drug networks are helping fuel the U.S. fentanyl crisis, a situation Beijing has little incentive to combat amid deteriorating relations with Washington. "Since approximately 2013, China has been the principal source of the fentanyl flooding America’s illicit drug market," Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Fox News
792K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1