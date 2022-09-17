ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
The Independent

Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops

Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
Fox News

PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
Fox News

White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’

Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
Fox News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lays out 'peace formula' to end war in country, but says 'Russia wants war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a "peace formula" on Wednesday that contains "just punishment" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible for crimes against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made the speech on Wednesday during the U.N. General Assembly, which comes after Putin said that the Russian military will be conscripting reservist...
Fox News

Gen. Jack Keane: 'No doubt' Putin loses Ukraine if US gets involved

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the political implications of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war against Ukraine on "Your World." GEN. JACK KEANE: When everybody talks about, "Well, it's part of the DNA for them to use tactical nuclear weapons if they're fighting a war." Well, that scenario is when they're fighting a war against a superpower like the United States. We have to unpack this a little bit so it makes sense to the American people in terms of what the consequences are.
Fox News

Ukraine braces for Russia's fury over military losses in Kharkiv

EXCLUSIVE: Winning the war in Ukraine boils down to arms and timeliness, one top official told Fox News Digital following Kyiv’s major advances in Kharkiv this month. "We need to keep the pressure on them," Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Fox News Digital. "If we allow them time to recuperate, if we allow them time to rebuild their capacity, then it will be more possible for them to strike back.
Fox News

Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party has declared economic war on America

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said American energy is "trapped in the ground" as the Biden administration pursues climate policies. MIKE POMPEO: It’s pretty remarkable, Laura. Hearing President Biden talk about how we are back, America is back. It feels like 1976, 1979. People are now being told to turn down the thermostat. We're told we're not going to have enough energy. We're being told to solve the economic problems, we're going to have to lay off hundreds of thousands of Americans, get unemployment up to 5%, 6% to solve this problem. Every family in America can feel that.
Fox News

Chinese government has little incentive to stop the country's drug cartels from fueling US fentanyl crisis

Large Chinese drug networks are helping fuel the U.S. fentanyl crisis, a situation Beijing has little incentive to combat amid deteriorating relations with Washington. "Since approximately 2013, China has been the principal source of the fentanyl flooding America’s illicit drug market," Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.
Fox News

