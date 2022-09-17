WATCH: Oregon commits Dante Moore, Dante Dowdell explode in Friday night action

While a large majority of the Oregon Ducks fan base is preparing for the top-25 showdown inside Autzen Stadium getting set to take place on Saturday afternoon, you may be interested to see that the future of the program appears to be in good hands.

Of course, with the Ducks holding the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, that’s pretty well known. With 5-star QB Dante Moore, 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey, and 4-star RB Dante Dowdell leading the way, Oregon’s offense is expected to be dynamic in the coming years.

On Friday night, both Moore and Dowdell took the field in some high school action and did a good job of living up to their recruiting status, finding the endzone multiple times and filling up the stat sheets.

Here are some of the best highlights from their games:

Dante Moore with a bomb

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570929072322260994

Dante Moore escapes the pocket

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570949345545170944

Dante Dowdell ALL THE WAY

https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1570954482321887232

Another strike from Dante Moore

https://twitter.com/BallySportsDET/status/1570936153527975936

Dante Dowdell running with steam

https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1570940325115600896

Dante Moore speaks

https://twitter.com/TheD_Zone/status/1570980644544708609

Dante Dowdell's stat line

https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1571023763524972545

