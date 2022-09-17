WATCH: Oregon commits Dante Moore, Dante Dowdell explode in Friday night action
While a large majority of the Oregon Ducks fan base is preparing for the top-25 showdown inside Autzen Stadium getting set to take place on Saturday afternoon, you may be interested to see that the future of the program appears to be in good hands.
Of course, with the Ducks holding the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, that’s pretty well known. With 5-star QB Dante Moore, 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey, and 4-star RB Dante Dowdell leading the way, Oregon’s offense is expected to be dynamic in the coming years.
On Friday night, both Moore and Dowdell took the field in some high school action and did a good job of living up to their recruiting status, finding the endzone multiple times and filling up the stat sheets.
Here are some of the best highlights from their games:
Dante Moore with a bomb
https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570929072322260994
Dante Moore escapes the pocket
https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570949345545170944
Dante Dowdell ALL THE WAY
https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1570954482321887232
Another strike from Dante Moore
https://twitter.com/BallySportsDET/status/1570936153527975936
Dante Dowdell running with steam
https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1570940325115600896
Dante Moore speaks
https://twitter.com/TheD_Zone/status/1570980644544708609
Dante Dowdell's stat line
https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1571023763524972545
