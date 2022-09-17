ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WATCH: Oregon commits Dante Moore, Dante Dowdell explode in Friday night action

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9iCk_0hzcGpAi00

While a large majority of the Oregon Ducks fan base is preparing for the top-25 showdown inside Autzen Stadium getting set to take place on Saturday afternoon, you may be interested to see that the future of the program appears to be in good hands.

Of course, with the Ducks holding the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, that’s pretty well known. With 5-star QB Dante Moore, 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey, and 4-star RB Dante Dowdell leading the way, Oregon’s offense is expected to be dynamic in the coming years.

On Friday night, both Moore and Dowdell took the field in some high school action and did a good job of living up to their recruiting status, finding the endzone multiple times and filling up the stat sheets.

Here are some of the best highlights from their games:

Dante Moore with a bomb

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570929072322260994

Dante Moore escapes the pocket

https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1570949345545170944

Dante Dowdell ALL THE WAY

https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1570954482321887232

Another strike from Dante Moore

https://twitter.com/BallySportsDET/status/1570936153527975936

Dante Dowdell running with steam

https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1570940325115600896

Dante Moore speaks

https://twitter.com/TheD_Zone/status/1570980644544708609

Dante Dowdell's stat line

https://twitter.com/LawrencHopkins/status/1571023763524972545

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC

The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wr Jurrion Dickey
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 opener

OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC. Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington.
CORVALLIS, OR
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court

The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy