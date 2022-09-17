Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
NEWSBTC
Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Saw Crucial Rejection, Can Bulls Save This Support?
Ethereum saw a major rejection near the $1,420 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 6% and remains at a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,420 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck Below Resistance, Why Bears Could Aim More Losses
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the $19,350 and $19,500 levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside correction above the $19,000 level. The price is still trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Proof Of Work (ETHW) Gains 30%, Is More Upside Coming?
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token had piggybacked off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. In a bid to maintain the network in its original mechanism, developers had forked the Ethereum network,. creating their own token in the process. The ETHW had been launched after the Merge was completed...
NEWSBTC
More Than 125,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated, Here’s How Much They Lost
Over the last 24 hours, thousands of crypto traders have lost their positions in the market. The liquidations had ramped up, especially after the price of bitcoin had lost its footing above $19,000. It triggered one of the largest liquidations for the year 2022, with traders losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the span of a single day.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
NEWSBTC
When Will Crypto Winter Thaw Out? Total Crypto Market Cap (TOTAL) September 20, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the total cryptocurrency market cap (TOTAL) following Ethereum Merge-related disappointments and sideways Bitcoin price action, and attempt to understand how long crypto winter might last. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC +...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Report Shows Ethereum Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?
Though volatility is a core attribute of cryptocurrency, the swing is quite excessive for Ethereum. The price movement for Ether was progressive from the beginning of the second of the year. ETH gradually surged over the $1,800 level before the Merge. To some reasonable extent, the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovers Above $19,000, But Is The Onslaught Over?
Bitcoin has been able to regain some of its footings over the last 24 hours after it had fallen to the $18,000 level, taking the entire crypto market down with it. Now, as the Tuesday trading day opens, the digital asset has made its way above $19,000. But despite bitcoin looking to be forming support just above $19,200, questions still abound in the market if this is a false recovery.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Continues To Trade Laterally With Signs Of Further Depreciation
Solana price has moving been sideways for the last few months, and it has maintained the same price action. Over the last 24 hours, SOL has depreciated 2.6%. In the past week, the altcoin’s gains were negated by the ongoing lateral trading. Buying strength has remained low over the...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Attempts Recovery, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,223 low against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $19,000, but it is now facing resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,223 before it started an upside correction. The price is still trading below $20,000 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
2022 Was Bad for Crypto, 2023 Will Be Better?
There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form. Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.
NEWSBTC
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
NEWSBTC
3 Experts Take On The Bitcoin Price, Will $19,000 Hold Or Break?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways on low timeframes after experiencing a rejection north of $20,000. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap was benefiting from Ethereum’s “Merge” bullish momentum, but with that factor gone, bears seem to be back in control. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
Upcoming NFT Mints in 2022: Collections With Huge Growth Potential
The market might be in a depressed state, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any opportunities with huge growth potential available to get your hands on. There are always NFT projects being minted daily, but most are baseless projects with no potential for future growth. However, there are still a handful of projects that are worth keeping an eye on. Typically, these projects either have groundbreaking solutions that integrate NFT technology or huge audiences willing to invest in the project, no matter what it’s about.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Comments / 0