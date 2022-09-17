ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid Laughs interview featuring Hollie Harper, acclaimed comedian & Lake Placid Film Festival collaborator

By Boreas
adirondackalmanack.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
adirondackalmanack.com

Saranac Lake ArtWorks to host ArtMarket, Studio Tours, September 24 and 25

SARANAC LAKE — The September ArtMarket & Studio Tours will take place this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25 in Saranac Lake and surrounding areas. Organized and hosted by Saranac Lake ArtWorks and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the September ArtMarket & Studio Tours will include an art market at Riverfront Park near the state boat launch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and studio tours around the area on Sunday, Sept. 25.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Dr. Curt Stager to present at Ausable River Association Dinner, Sept. 28

WILMINGTON, NY — The Ausable River Association will host their first ever “September Shindig” on September 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome for an evening of fine dining and camaraderie at The Hungry Trout Resort in Wilmington, NY. The night will feature Dr. Curt Stager, author and professor of natural sciences at Paul Smith’s College, as guest speaker. Dr. Stager will present an update on climate change in the Adirondacks based on a long-term study he is preparing to publish.
WILMINGTON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Mountain Club launches ADK Voices Project

September 19, 2022 — Lake Placid, NY — As ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) celebrates its centennial anniversary, the organization has launched an online oral history project called ADK Voices in partnership with Our Story Bridge. Told from the perspective of ADK supporters, the project details the organization’s rich history and notable impact on New York’s public lands and waters.
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Posts Tagged ‘oral history’

September 19, 2022 — Lake Placid, NY — As ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) celebrates its centennial anniversary, the organization has launched an online oral history project called ADK Voices in partnership with Our Story Bridge. Told from the perspective of ADK supporters, the project details the organization's rich history and notable impact on New York's public lands and waters.
KEENE, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

Brushton, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BRUSHTON, NY
Adirondack Explorer

APA approves 824-acre timber harvest in Hamilton County

The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved 824 acres of timber harvesting in the Perkins Clearing Tract, lands owned by Lyme Timber Co. in the Town of Lake Pleasant. The Hamilton County tract comprises 14,379 acres and falls under a state working forest conservation easement. The APA has jurisdiction over the project because it involves clear-cutting more than 25 acres. Aaron Ziemann, a project analyst for forest resources at the APA, said the project was brought to the full board because the harvest area was greater than 500 acres.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
vermontbiz.com

PC Construction names new director of business development

Weston Bashlor, former project manager at Garney Construction in Tampa, FL, has joined South Burlington-based PC Construction(link is external) as director of business development. Bashlor comes to PC with 16 years' experience in the construction industry, having led many large and complex projects throughout the Southeast. He has managed more...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
HUNTINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters rescue man from burning Route 7 home

FERRISBURGH — Firefighters helped an elderly resident escape from the first floor of a burning home off Route 7 in Ferrisburgh in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. The man was safe, but the early-morning fire gutted much, if not most, of the farmhouse. Ferrisburgh Fire Chief Bill Wager...
FERRISBURGH, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Arrested For Stealing From A Snowmobile Club

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Warren County District Attorney Jason M. Carusone and the New York State Police, have announced the arrest of former Lake Luzerne trustee Mark McLain for allegedly swindling $127,723.84 from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC), McLain was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT

