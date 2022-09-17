Best places to get a Monte Cristo sandwich in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Monte Cristo Day and you deserve to treat yourself and celebrate.
First, what is a Monte Cristo sandwich?
“A Monte Cristo sandwich is an egg-dipped ham and cheese sandwich that is deep-fried. It is a variation of the French croque-monsieur sandwich that was first served in a cafe in Paris in the 1910s,” as NationalToday.com says.
If that is enough to make your mouth water, the next question is, ‘Where do I get one?’ Have no fear, we are here and we have Yelp’s list of the best places in Dallas to get a Monte Cristo sandwich. Here is Yelp’s list.
- Dream Cafe
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- The Craft Irishman
- Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
- The Holy Grail Pub
- Playwright Irish Pub
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
- The Original Pancake House
- Ida Claire
