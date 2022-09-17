ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best places to get a Monte Cristo sandwich in Dallas, according to Yelp

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Monte Cristo Day and you deserve to treat yourself and celebrate.

First, what is a Monte Cristo sandwich?

“A Monte Cristo sandwich is an egg-dipped ham and cheese sandwich that is deep-fried. It is a variation of the French croque-monsieur sandwich that was first served in a cafe in Paris in the 1910s,” as NationalToday.com says.

If that is enough to make your mouth water, the next question is, ‘Where do I get one?’ Have no fear, we are here and we have Yelp’s list of the best places in Dallas to get a Monte Cristo sandwich. Here is Yelp’s list.

  • Dream Cafe
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • The Craft Irishman
  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
  • The Holy Grail Pub
  • Playwright Irish Pub
  • Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
  • The Original Pancake House
  • Ida Claire

