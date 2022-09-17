' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi seems to of impressed his new manager after his loan move to Germany.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to be enjoying his time in Germany after completing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.
The youngster decided to leave Chelsea in search of regular game-time which was not promised at the London club whilst not featured in any of Chelsea's opening games of the Premier League season despite being on the bench.
The 21-year-old joined the likes of Levi Colwill , Ethan Ampadu , Harvey Vale and many other Blue's youngsters who have been sent out on loan this season.
In a recent interview with the German media, Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane spoke on Hudson-Odoi's move to his new club.
“ Hudson-Odoi helps us with his technique & agility, also that he can change his position during the game. That is very valuable for us as a team ."
After spending a good part of last season out injured, Hudson-Odoi has looked to come back strong this season.
Before his loan move, Hudson-Odoi was one of the first players back at Chelsea to start pre-season training as he looked to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season.
Since his move out to Germany, Hudson-Odoi has become a regular on Seoane's side, already making a Champions League appearance against Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.
Bayer Leverkusen currently sits 15th in the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw against Bremen earlier today and a poor start to the season.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- W hy Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freun d
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans
Comments / 0