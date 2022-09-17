INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO