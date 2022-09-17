ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Three wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland Speedway station

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people at a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. Police said four people were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle is possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision. Just before 6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in near west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
KOKOMO, IN
wamwamfm.com

Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU

Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN

