Three wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland Speedway station
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people at a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. Police said four people were...
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
IMPD seeks help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle is possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision. Just before 6...
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday...
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
IMPD locates 2-year-old child who was in back seat of stolen pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of a truck stolen Tuesday morning has been located and is safe. Police say the theft happened around 10:20 a.m. at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson...
Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July.
Indy man guilty of murder after ambushing, shooting man in January 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North. Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial. On...
IMPD: Man killed in near west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU
Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Construction workers help reunite 2-year-old in stolen truck with mother
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway.
