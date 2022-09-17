ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking

BATON ROUGE - A man says his property is sinking and he's having trouble flushing his toilet. Edwin Harris thinks the problem might be sewer-related and is searching for answers. He says his issues started about a year ago when he saw a company flush water through the storm drain...
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
CENTRAL, LA
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 325 Wilkinson County customers

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 325 customers who receive their water from the Buffalo Water Association in Wilkinson County. Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects customers on Buffalo Road, Highway 61 and the Doloroso area. Water system officials notified MSDH […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Highway 74 partially closed until mid-October due to road construction

GONZALES - Starting Monday, part of Highway 74 in Ascension Parish will be closed for a month, weather permitting, due to roadwork. According to DOTD, a $9 million project is taking place to revitalize LA 74 and improve drainage along Bayou Narcisse. After the historic flood in 2016, people in Ascension are happy to see the work being done.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA

