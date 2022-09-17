Read full article on original website
Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
Children hit by car on Joor Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Convention Street. Authorities said the shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of Convention Street. No more details on the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released.
Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking
BATON ROUGE - A man says his property is sinking and he's having trouble flushing his toilet. Edwin Harris thinks the problem might be sewer-related and is searching for answers. He says his issues started about a year ago when he saw a company flush water through the storm drain...
BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries
CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
Baton Rouge parking lot fight takes turn for worse, multiple shots fired
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at a man he was fighting with, authorities say. Public records identify Samuel Quinn as the suspected gunman who fired the shots in question on Monday, September 19. According to...
Boil water notice issued for 325 Wilkinson County customers
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 325 customers who receive their water from the Buffalo Water Association in Wilkinson County. Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects customers on Buffalo Road, Highway 61 and the Doloroso area. Water system officials notified MSDH […]
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
Delivery truck damages private property, neighborhood wants it repaired
BATON ROUGE - A man has been trying to get a light pole fixed in front of his house ever since a delivery driver backed into it and left it leaning months ago. "And he had to know he hit it, because it hit right by his door," John Nelson explained.
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department was called to a crash involving a school bus and Coca-Cola truck. The crash took place around 6:35 a.m. near the Ochsner Health Center located at 11424 Sullivan Rd. Central PD said the truck ended up in a ditch and the...
Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far...
Metro Council could re-evaluate city-parish red light camera program
BATON ROUGE - In the 13 years since the city-parish installed red light cameras, tickets have generated nearly $30 million in revenue. That money was handed over begrudgingly for the most part, and sometimes not at all. The $117 tickets often show up in driver's mail boxes by surprise and...
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing. Allison Rice's family members are speaking out, asking the public to call if they know anything that can help investigators solve her murder. THE INVESTIGATORS: Family raises questions over lack of autopsy in loved one’s overdose death.
Highway 74 partially closed until mid-October due to road construction
GONZALES - Starting Monday, part of Highway 74 in Ascension Parish will be closed for a month, weather permitting, due to roadwork. According to DOTD, a $9 million project is taking place to revitalize LA 74 and improve drainage along Bayou Narcisse. After the historic flood in 2016, people in Ascension are happy to see the work being done.
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
Police chase with stolen vehicle ends with crash and shots fired
An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.
Possible explosive device found in Centerville
Citizens are asked to avoid the Chandra Lane area after an explosive device was found in a home during an investigation.
