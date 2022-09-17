BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO