Well I hope you are ready! This week we are going to see temperatures near 80°F to start of the week and by Thursday morning, frost is likely along with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is a huge temperature swing. There are several chance for light rain this week too. The first chance is tonight as an area of high pressure leaves southern Wisconsin and puts us in southerly flow.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO