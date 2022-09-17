Read full article on original website
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest fraud scheme yet to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Prosecutors say...
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
MN, WI, MI join coalition to promote clean hydrogen production
Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Governors are coming together to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen. Governors Tim Walz, Tony Evers, and Gretchen Whitmer have joined the Governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio to announce the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition (M-H2 Coalition). “The development of clean hydrogen...
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund...
Planting trees can help with reducing utility costs
Planting trees in your yard not only helps the environment, but can also help with paying less in utilities. The tree canopies up above can help provide shade to protect homes from heat in the summer. Some of the trees that can help provide with cooling your home include birch,...
Justin Liles: Summery start to week, First frost coming.
Well I hope you are ready! This week we are going to see temperatures near 80°F to start of the week and by Thursday morning, frost is likely along with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is a huge temperature swing. There are several chance for light rain this week too. The first chance is tonight as an area of high pressure leaves southern Wisconsin and puts us in southerly flow.
