Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start and it’s Florida week, so naturally “Vol Calls” was on fire on Wednesday. The weekly radio call-in show for Josh Heupel was plenty busy with fans on location and over the phone lines eager to talk to the head coach ahead of the Vols hosting the rival Gators in a top-20 clash at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It was easily the liveliest edition of the weekly event so far this season.
One of the nation's top Class of 2024 prospects is planning to take another look at Tennessee this weekend.
For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
It wasn’t so long ago that one season plus one month into a college football coaching tenure was still considered relative infancy. Tenures tended to be a bit longer back in the day, and the honeymoon grace periods were, as well. Things change, of course. For better or worse,...
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
The Hawkeyes hope for a night game against reigning Big Ten champion Michigan has faded. On Monday morning, FOX announced that it would carry the game on its network at 11 p.m. CT for its weekly "Big Noon Kickoff" game. It will be Iowa's second 11 a.m. kick of the season.
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights Michigan's coaching staff and their impressive ability to develop players out of high school.
