Knoxville, TN

The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Florida week

Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start and it’s Florida week, so naturally “Vol Calls” was on fire on Wednesday. The weekly radio call-in show for Josh Heupel was plenty busy with fans on location and over the phone lines eager to talk to the head coach ahead of the Vols hosting the rival Gators in a top-20 clash at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. It was easily the liveliest edition of the weekly event so far this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tarquin out, Ventrell Miller questionable to play against No. 11 Tennessee

For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Staff retention key to Vols' culture, ascendency

It wasn’t so long ago that one season plus one month into a college football coaching tenure was still considered relative infancy. Tenures tended to be a bit longer back in the day, and the honeymoon grace periods were, as well. Things change, of course. For better or worse,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
Austin Peay
