Read full article on original website
John Geary
4d ago
Good, I'm tired of those clowns! splitting lanes be to be first in line, passing everyone on both shoulders!!!
Reply(2)
4
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Apple device used to track stolen vehicle
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owner of a stolen vehicle was able to help police track it down using an Apple device. Reno Police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 10:00 p.m. Monday. With the owner’s help, officers were able to track the vehicle to Sutro Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away, hitting another car after a short pursuit. The suspect ran away, but was arrested nearby.
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall
FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man fights extradition for 50-year-old murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -a 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is *usually* a routine process. Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California man killed in Reno Air Races crash
The pilot killed in a crash over the weekend at the National Championship Air Races in Reno has been identified as 61-year-old Aaron Hogue of Paso Robles, California.
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
KOLO TV Reno
Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl. 36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years...
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in theft of purse/credit card fraud
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a purse as well as credit card fraud. An elderly woman reported her purse stolen to Sparks Police last week. The suspects...
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
Lassen County News
Deputies terminate high-speed pursuit at state line
Today, Friday, Sept. 16, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The suspects were observed on a Ring Doorbell camera system leaving the residence stealing several items, including firearms, and they were seen driving a green, two-door pick-up truck that had been reported stolen earlier from a residence in the Herlong area. The resident was able to provide photographs of the subjects from the recording system.
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card scams
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of gift card scams. According to the AARP, gift card fraud against the elderly has increased by 74% since the start of pandemic. These kinds of scams tend to happen when a scammer convinces a victim...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
kmvt
1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The National Transportation...
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
Comments / 5