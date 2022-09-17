Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat
Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops
Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap
Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.President Volodymr Zelenskyy said his government had won freedom from Russian custody for 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens, with the help of Turkish and Saudi mediation efforts. He said many were soldiers and officers who had faced the death penalty in Russian-occupied territory. Russian officials didn’t immediately confirm or otherwise comment on what...
Pound drops to 37-year low against dollar; Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as markets anticipate another rise in UK interest rates at noon today
