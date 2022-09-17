Read full article on original website
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
Toledo performer Carmen Miller recaps opening for Patti LaBelle | Good Day on WTOL 11
Carmen Miller performed last Thursday on Good Day, then opened for Patti LaBelle at the ProMedica Live! Summer Concert Series finale last Friday.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
Here's a look at the history of the BP-Husky Refinery near Toledo
OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed after an explosion Tuesday at the BP-Husky Refinery along Cedar Point Road in Oregon, just east of Toledo. The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt. It has been in operation for more than 100 years.
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most
Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
Cash reward available for identification of thief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Superintendents react to school report cards
Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay
(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
Steelworkers killed in Tuesday fire and 'explosion' at BP refinery in Oregon identified as brothers
OREGON, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." "It is with...
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
