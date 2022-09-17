ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
WTOL 11

Here's a look at the history of the BP-Husky Refinery near Toledo

OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed after an explosion Tuesday at the BP-Husky Refinery along Cedar Point Road in Oregon, just east of Toledo. The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt. It has been in operation for more than 100 years.
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
WTOL-TV

Cash reward available for identification of thief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
swantonenterprise.com

Superintendents react to school report cards

Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
wktn.com

German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay

(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
