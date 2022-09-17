ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles’ 15-Night Run at Madison Square Garden Celebrated With Banner Dedication, Feather Boas for All

Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all.
Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year

There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
