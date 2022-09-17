Read full article on original website
Harry Styles’ 15-Night Run at Madison Square Garden Celebrated With Banner Dedication, Feather Boas for All
Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all.
Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP
2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had...
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
Live Nation’s New ‘Club Pass’ Gets You Access to (Almost) Every Show at Your Local Venue for the Rest of the Year
There’s an exclusive new club in town, and for live music fans, it’s one you won’t want to miss. This week, Live Nation unveiled its latest promotion for concertgoers with its new Club Pass promotion. Starting on September 19 and running until September 30, you can buy a Club Pass to see shows this fall at a variety of music venues in your local area.
