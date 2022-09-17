‘Saved countless lives’: Tip leads to arrests, gun confiscation at Everman homecoming game

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and an AR pistol and 60-round magazine in their vehicle were confiscated Friday while they were on their way to a homecoming football game at Everman High School after police received a “credible and potentially imminent threat” against the game, according to police and Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Police in Everman were contacted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office about the threat, police said in a news release. Police were told a person was currently en route to the game with the intent of using a firearm he had obtained earlier that day.

Police told the Joshua school district that the suspects were targeting an individual Everman student at the game, according to an email sent to parents by the school district.

Officers reinforced an already heavy police presence around the game and saw a short time later a vehicle matching the description given to them heading down Race Street toward the football stadium, according to Everman police. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled over at the east gate entrance to the stadium.

Everman Police Chief C. W. Spencer told the Star-Telegram the suspects were detained about 20 minutes after the tip came to them through the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. After the arrest, there was no need to lock down the stadium, evacuate it or change any plans with the game, he said.

Police detained three people inside the vehicle and confiscated the gun and ammunition, according to the release. Police told WFAA that two teens in the car were arrested and a 10-year-old was detained and then released to the custody of a parent.

Police have not released the names of those arrested. Police told WFAA that the teens are facing charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a prohibited place. Police said the 18-year-old graduated from Everman High last year.

“It is evident that this individual (who had the gun) was coming to do harm,” police said in the release. “The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the Officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening.”

The game continued without further threats and Everman defeated Joshua High School, 48-7.

In a social media post, the Everman school district said, “EISD would like to send a thank you to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Department for the tip that led to last night’s arrest! A special Thank You to Everman PD for the swift action and keeping our students and community safe! Thank you for all you do!”

Spencer said officers were able to stop any potential violence from happening for multiple reasons, including the quick response by law enforcement in gathering, relaying and acting on information, but that none of it would have been possible if not for a tip from someone who knew what was going on.

He said information about where the tip came from and how the information was relayed is not being released to protect the identity of the tipster, and hopes this will act as an example to others that they will be safe if they call in a tip and that information shared with law enforcement can save lives.

“We wish every situation resulted like this,” Spencer told the Star-Telegram. “We know that it doesn’t. A lot of people are afraid to speak.”

He said that the tip not only protected people who may have been victims of a shooter, but also probably saved the life of any would-be gunman. The person who they suspect was going to open fire at the game has been detained and will be able to get any help he needs, Spencer said.