ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations -Israeli PM

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNEPq_0hzcBHQJ00

JERUSALEM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday.

The meeting marks another milestone for the countries as they work to mend long-strained ties. Both governments expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Last month Turkey and Israel announced they would re-appoint respective ambassadors.

In March Israel's president, whose post is largely ceremonial, travelled to Turkey at Erdogan's invitation, the most senior Israeli visit since 2008. Two months later Turkey's foreign minister visited Israel and the regional powers said they hoped to expand economic ties.

Lapid's office said that while in New York he would also meet the prime minister of Greece.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli#Turkish#The U N General Assembly
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

601K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy