Jeff Smith
4d ago
This was and still is the biggest corruption by Pharma Politicians and stupid people willing to let be forced to give up their Freedom. New World Order Trial Run, they used it to see if they could shutdown the world.
Reply(13)
44
Tillicum
3d ago
Pharmaceutical products normally contain an information sheet on possible drug interactions or side effects. The C-vid shot did not and no pharmacist should give it out without fully informed consent.
Reply
11
Guyette Elgin
3d ago
how do they even know they didn't get the vaccine that's not a vaccine and I would give that pharmaceutical person money to pay back the fine
Reply
7
