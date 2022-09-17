ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLpje_0hzc9HoU00

The Seattle Mariners (80-63) face the Los Angeles Angels (62-82) Saturday in the second game of their 4-game series at Angel Stadium. First pitch is at 9:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: tied 8-8

The Mariners have dropped 5 of their last 9 games on the heels of a 7-game win streak, including the series opener 8-7 Friday. They currently hold the second wild card berth with a half-game lead over the third team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Angels scored 8 in the first 6 innings Friday, taking an 8-4 lead and holding on as the Mariners scored 3 runs in the final 3 frames.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Mariners at Angels projected starters

RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani

Kirby (7-3, 2.98 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.14 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9 and 9.3 K/9 through 111 2/3 IP.

  • Has not allowed more than 1 run in any of his last 4 starts and has an ERA of 0.86 in that stretch
  • Is 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 3 starts against the Angels

Ohtani (12-8, 2.55 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.06 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 12.0 K/9 through 141 IP.

  • Has a 0.90 ERA in his last 3 starts
  • Is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 2 starts against the Mariners this season

Mariners at Angels odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mariners -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Angels -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners -1.5 (+165) | Angels +1.5 (-205)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Mariners at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 4, Angels 3

This game features 2 pitchers on a roll. Kirby and Ohtani have allowed a combined 4 earned runs in their last combined 41 innings.

The Mariners had beaten the Angels four straight times and 5 of the last 6 matchups before losing Friday’s opener.

Seattle has played much better as a team for Kirby, going 14-7 in his starts, than Los Angeles has when Ohtani pitches, going 13-11.

Since both pitchers are rolling, it will come down to the bullpen. Seattle has a 3.33 bullpen ERA compared to L.A.’s 4.03.

I LEAN MARINERS (-105).

If both pitchers are on their game, this game will be close. Five games between the Angels and Mariners have been decided by only 1 run, and the Mariners have 6 one-run wins when Kirby pitches.

The Mariners are 77-66 ATS overall and are MLB’s 2nd-best ATS road team at 44-28 ATS, but this game promises to be a close one.

I am not confident enough that the Mariners will win by margin but the -205 on the Angels to keep it within one is too much juice.

PASS.

Ten of the 16 games between these teams this season have had at least 7 runs. The last seven matchups have had at least 7 runs.

While both pitchers have been allowing almost nothing, it doesn’t take much to get to 7 runs.

Take OVER 6.5 (-135).

Want action on this game or any other MLB contests? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kirby
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy