ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Huddersfield interim boss Narcis Pelach lauds ‘professional’ Jordan Rhodes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Y2zs_0hzc90tO00

Huddersfield interim boss Narcis Pelach praised the professionalism of Jordan Rhodes after the striker secured Town’s second Championship win of the season in the first game since the departure of Danny Schofield.

The Terriers dismissed head coach Schofield in the wake of the home loss to Wigan and Rhodes responded to being selected to start against Cardiff with the winner in a 1-0 success.

Pelach and fellow coach Paul Harsley were placed in temporary charge and the Spaniard was delighted by the performance of Rhodes.

Pelach said: “Jordan is a professional. He scored his 94th goal for Huddersfield today. Danny Ward as well, it was a difficult decision (to leave him on the bench).

“I spoke to them yesterday and explained that was what we were going to do. He (Rhodes) could have scored another one. They gave everything for the team, Danny Ward as well.”

Pelach also singled out midfielder Duane Holmes, who set up Rhodes’ goal.

He said: “He needs to understand, it’s really important for us that he has to be consistent in his performance.

“He needs to understand he has to do this every week. He is an amazing player.”

Pelach said of his side’s victory: “We are very happy, we are very pleased. For all of the players and the staff. The club needed this win. Not playing good football, I understand that, but playing with courage.

“I talked to the players and said we had to have the effort because this is what we did last season and we achieved something very nice. It wasn’t the best but we were fighting.”

Rhodes got the only goal early in the first half when he was fed by Holmes on the edge of the Cardiff area and took a touch before shooting low into the bottom right corner.

Rhodes could have scored again in the second half but his lob from long range was tipped around the post by the back-pedalling Ryan Allsop who had been caught off his line.

Jack Rudoni also had a chance to make the win more comfortable but took too long over his shot which was blocked by Cedric Kipre.

Cardiff’s best chance was spurned by Callum Robinson as the forward hit his weak first-half penalty too close to goalkeeper Lee Nicholls who dropped to his right to gather.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison felt his side failed to make the most of their opportunities but was not critical of Robinson despite the striker’s poor spot-kick.

Morison said: “We grew into the game and got one penalty and should have scored that. We didn’t make the most of the moments we had and we are disappointed with that.

“We should have had a second penalty. The linesman was looking straight at it. They make mistakes. We just have to move on.”

Referee Dean Whitestone instead awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Huddersfield area which Callum O’Dowda hit straight at Nicholls as half-time approached.

Morison added on Robinson: “He said he knows he should have (scored). Then he had another chance when the ball came over the top and he failed to control it.

“I am sure he will score many goals when he gets opportunities. He’s a good player. He is frustrated.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How all the pieces of the monarchy move around after the Queen’s death

The Queen’s death marks a huge moment of transition for members of the royal family as they take on new roles, titles and responsibilities. Following the late sovereign’s state funeral and burial on Monday, the national period of mourning came to an end and the royal mourning period of seven days began.
U.K.
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Schofield
Person
Callum O'dowda
Person
Duane Holmes
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
Jack Rudoni
Person
Ryan Allsop
Person
Jordan Rhodes
Person
Lee Nicholls
Person
Steve Morison
newschain

Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen

Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. Her...
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Professionalism#Lauds#Wigan#Spaniard
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Man aged 90 spared jail for knife attack on wife

A 90-year-old man has been spared jailed for stabbing his blind and ailing wife of more than 60 years. Retired butcher Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year. Afterwards, he called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy