Tesla offers Model Y and Model 3 insurance price cut subsidy in China as it cracks down on expensive showrooms

The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates in 33 years today. Markets expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points to 2.5 per cent.It would be the highest rise that the UK has had since the financial crisis and would be the highest single increase in interest rates since 1989. However, economists are expecting a smaller rise to 2.25 per cent when it is announced at midday. It would be the same 0.5 percentage point change as the last hike.Economists are also expecting rates to rise...

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO