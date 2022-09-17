Tesla offers Model Y and Model 3 insurance price cut subsidy in China as it cracks down on expensive showrooms

Read full article on original website
Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus
Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world.Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September.Mr Musk has previously blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to “production hell” four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. But Tesla is now having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.In the longer term, Mr Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be...
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...
Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 430L has separate temperature and humidity-controlled zones
The Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 430L is now available to pre-order in China. The product has 17 compartments, 266 L fridge capacity and 154 L freezer capacity. There is a further 10 L of storage in the upper section, in which you can vary the temperature separately from the rest of the fridge. You can also adjust the humidity in one of the lower drawers, altering the environment to keep wet or dry ingredients fresher for longer.
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro global pricing and color options leak ahead of debut
Xiaomi launched the Band 7 Pro in China back in July. Over two months later, the company finally looks set to bring the smart band over to the global market—albeit as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro—with a new leak now revealing pricing for the Band 7's "Pro" sibling.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users receive the September 2022 security patch thanks to MIUI 13.0.9 Global Stable
If I were to conduct a long-term review of my Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, I should highlight the drop in battery life that started after around a year of use. Without much fear of being mistaken, I will say that the cause for going down from over 6 hours SoT to roughly 4 hours combines the battery fatigue with various software problems.
Starlink satellite Internet speeds decrease as Elon Musk brags about service availability on all continents
While Starlink satellite Internet speeds are still faster than the fixed broadband services in many countries, the average speeds have been gone down in the past year, says Ookla. The research firm behind the popular Speedtest app has been covering SpaceX's satellite Internet service since its initial launch, and found out that median Starlink download speeds have dropped up to 54% at places in the span of a year.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with support for 8K at 60 Hz display will launch soon in Europe
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station will shortly launch in European countries, including France and Spain. The gadget has been designed for PC games, video editing and other tasks which require broad bandwidth and high-resolution displays. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports, with a maximum data transfer speed of 40 Gbps and a 15 W output.
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
Deal | All-AMD HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 6800H and Radeon RX 6650M gets a hefty price cut on Best Buy
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Radeon RX 6650M, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD and 16.1-inch FHD 144 Hz screen is on sale at Best Buy for US$1,099. One doesn't need to use any coupon codes and the offer is valid till stocks last.
UK interest rate rise - latest: Bank of England expected to unveil biggest hike in 33 years
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates in 33 years today. Markets expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points to 2.5 per cent.It would be the highest rise that the UK has had since the financial crisis and would be the highest single increase in interest rates since 1989. However, economists are expecting a smaller rise to 2.25 per cent when it is announced at midday. It would be the same 0.5 percentage point change as the last hike.Economists are also expecting rates to rise...
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
Pound drops to 37-year low against dollar; Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as markets anticipate another rise in UK interest rates at noon today
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make
Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
PopSocket PopPower 2 is to be the world's first wireless charger with the latest NuCurrent Qi design spec
Accessory Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet Phablet. NuCurrent is a company that aims to stay at the forefront of the wireless (and, potentially, contactless) charging space through the release of specifications intended to result in generational refinements in the form and function of the internal technology involved. This...
DJI OM 6 and Osmo Mobile SE specifications and prices leak as 'Unfold Your Creativity' launch event confirmed
DJI has confirmed another launch event, this time billed as helping 'Unfold Your Creativity'. Scheduled for September 22, several leaks have confirmed that the devices to be presented will be the OM 6 and the Osmo Mobile SE, a pair of smartphone gimbals. Prices for the pair have also emerged, as have their specifications.
