ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HGGs_0hzc8pLd00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter says that it had three puppies stolen on Friday and one of the puppies has been located.

Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.

“Last night, September 16, around 8 p.m., a PAWS Atlanta volunteer spotted a photo of a puppy on the Nextdoor app that strongly resembled one of our missing pups.” the department said. “The dog had been wandering, scared, in someone’s yard for a few hours. The volunteer contacted PAWS Atlanta staff, who immediately drove to the location and determined that it was, indeed, Emilia!”

The department said she was found near the shelter.

“It’s possible that, because Emilia was rescued from a neighborhood only a short distance from the shelter, she may have escaped from the man who stole her after being taken. It’s also possible that he lives in the area, but we can’t say anything for sure at this time,” the shelter said.

The shelter asks followers to stay vigilant on social media, Craigslist, and Nextdoor so they can bring the remaining two dogs home.

DeKalb police responded to the PAWS Atlanta shelter on a suspicious person call around 2:30 a.m. Friday When officers showed up, they found the front entrance of the shelter broken into.

Shelter manager Laura McKelvey says the thief used a huge piece of concrete to smash a window in a door and get inside early Friday morning.

The shelter says it found a fourth dog they think escaped from the thief off its leash. Two dogs were also loose in one of the buildings.

“People come and go here, and somebody knew the layout here,” shelter manager Laura McKelvey told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Friday.

The two remaining dogs, Violet and Princeton, have still yet to be found. Violet is a pit bull mix, and Princeton is a Yorkshire terrier.

PAWS Atlanta just started caring for Violet and Emilia after they were abandoned in a parking lot. Princeton’s owners had recently surrendered him to the shelter.

Anyone who recognizes the remaining two puppies is asked to contact DeKalb County police and PAWS Atlanta at 770-593-1155.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. WSB was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating near an Auto Zone. At least one K9 officer was also on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#Nextdoor#Pawsatlanta Lrb#Pawsatlanta
WSB Radio

Fire destroys historic bakery and market in Coweta County

An historic building that housed a bakeshop and market in Coweta County was hit by a large fire Wednesday evening - destroying the structure. Firefighters were called to the Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop just after 6 p.m. Coweta Fire Chief Robby Flanagan in a Facebook post said after ensuring people were evacuated, responders had to go into defensive mode against the blaze.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSB Radio

Zion Logue illustrates importance of scout team for Georgia football: ‘That was the year that molded

Georgia is one of the few in the nation where talented players consistently transfer out of, often leaving the greener pasture of Athens for more playing time elsewhere. Stuck in the middle of two of the best defensive recruiting classes in Georgia history, Zion Logue fit that description; talented enough to play at most Power Five programs across the country. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman stuck around, though, and learned from the SEC’s best over the last three seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot

A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of Buford, suffering from significant injuries. Boti was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
BUFORD, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy