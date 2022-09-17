Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.

LEBANON, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO