Apple may have been late to the party by adopting punch-hole displays, but the use of this dead space has arguably commanded more attention than its move away from using notches on its Pro models. Such is its popularity that third-party developers have sought to bring Dynamic Island-style notifications to other devices with punch-hole displays, as shown above. Erroneously, it has been suggested that Xiaomi would integrate these UI elements in MIUI, starting with the Redmi K60 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO