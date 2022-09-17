Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
RELATED PEOPLE
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
notebookcheck.net
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with support for 8K at 60 Hz display will launch soon in Europe
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station will shortly launch in European countries, including France and Spain. The gadget has been designed for PC games, video editing and other tasks which require broad bandwidth and high-resolution displays. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports, with a maximum data transfer speed of 40 Gbps and a 15 W output.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
PopSocket PopPower 2 is to be the world's first wireless charger with the latest NuCurrent Qi design spec
Accessory Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet Phablet. NuCurrent is a company that aims to stay at the forefront of the wireless (and, potentially, contactless) charging space through the release of specifications intended to result in generational refinements in the form and function of the internal technology involved. This...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch receives wave of new features in beta update 7.07
Garmin has released new Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch software, beta version 7.07. The company’s post on the Garmin forum states that the update is a “Release Candidate”, meaning it is expected to become a public update assuming no significant bugs exist. Update version 7.07 includes many new...
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1): Nothing OS 1.1.4 delivers LHDC high-definition audio support and camera upgrades
Nothing may have confirmed that the Phone (1) will not receive Android 13 this year, but it continues to furnish its first smartphone with new features and optimisations. This time, the company has released Nothing OS 1.1.4, an update that CEO Carl Pei claims is rolling out gradually. However, XDA Developers has managed to obtain links for relevant over-the-air (OTA) files, should you wish to download this month's update manually.
notebookcheck.net
DJI OM 6 and Osmo Mobile SE specifications and prices leak as 'Unfold Your Creativity' launch event confirmed
DJI has confirmed another launch event, this time billed as helping 'Unfold Your Creativity'. Scheduled for September 22, several leaks have confirmed that the devices to be presented will be the OM 6 and the Osmo Mobile SE, a pair of smartphone gimbals. Prices for the pair have also emerged, as have their specifications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi will not ape Apple with 'Dynamic Island' on the Redmi K60 series
Apple may have been late to the party by adopting punch-hole displays, but the use of this dead space has arguably commanded more attention than its move away from using notches on its Pro models. Such is its popularity that third-party developers have sought to bring Dynamic Island-style notifications to other devices with punch-hole displays, as shown above. Erroneously, it has been suggested that Xiaomi would integrate these UI elements in MIUI, starting with the Redmi K60 series.
notebookcheck.net
AMD's CEO Lisa Su is tipped to deliver the CES 2023 keynote
AMD AI Business Gaming Ryzen (Zen) Workstation Zen 4. It's the middle of September 2022, but we already know who our CES 2023 keynote speaker will be. The CTA describes Lisa Su, PhD, as "an engineer who inspires people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM", and one who has been involved in the advancement of high-performance computing (HPC) for approximately 30 years now.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin releases Public Beta 10.22 as Release Candidate build for Venu 2 series with bug fixes
Garmin has released a new Public Beta update for the Venu 2 series, which now consists of the Venu 2, Venu 2S and Venu 2 Plus. Like the Instinct 2 series, Garmin has rolled out two Release Candidate builds within a few days. In the case of the Venu 2 series, Garmin released Public Beta 10.21, which contained two bug fixes:
notebookcheck.net
Attractive Redmi Pad price and cool third color choice shown in real-life photo leaked in official Xiaomi social media post
There have been numerous leaks concerning the Redmi Pad as of late but the latest information comes directly from Xiaomi itself (via MySmartPrice). Apparently, the Instagram account for Xiaomi’s Kuwait team featured an accidentally posted photo of the Redmi Pad tablet, which was soon deleted. However, screenshots had already been taken, and the post itself revealed two bits of new information about the device.
notebookcheck.net
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
notebookcheck.net
AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards
With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro global pricing and color options leak ahead of debut
Xiaomi launched the Band 7 Pro in China back in July. Over two months later, the company finally looks set to bring the smart band over to the global market—albeit as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro—with a new leak now revealing pricing for the Band 7's "Pro" sibling.
Comments / 0