The Green Bay Packers already have a huge advantage ahead of next week’s game. One of the toughest games on the schedule awaits the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Up next, the Packers hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are undefeated after two games.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified comments post-game in Week 2, stressing that he did not call out the fanbase. The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2, as they fell to the rival Green Bay Packers 27-10. Following the game, quarterback Justin Fields comments caught the attention of fans and media when he was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because of the rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win the game.
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed pass rusher Benton Whitley from the L.A. Rams practice squad. The Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their depth at edge rusher in the wake of an injury to Mike Danna with the signing of Benton Whitley away from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that Alabama is no longer the best program in college football. Since Nick Saban’s arrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been viewed as the premier program in all of college football, and they have six national titles to prove it. This season, Alabama has been far from dominant, highlighted by them barely edging out the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
