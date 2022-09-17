ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Justin Fields clarifies his feelings toward Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified comments post-game in Week 2, stressing that he did not call out the fanbase. The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season in Week 2, as they fell to the rival Green Bay Packers 27-10. Following the game, quarterback Justin Fields comments caught the attention of fans and media when he was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because of the rivalry and how much Bears fans want to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as college football’s best program

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says that Alabama is no longer the best program in college football. Since Nick Saban’s arrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been viewed as the premier program in all of college football, and they have six national titles to prove it. This season, Alabama has been far from dominant, highlighted by them barely edging out the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy