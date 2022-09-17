ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Leaves Are Putting on a Show Now!

You start to feel that seasonal tug—that literal call of the wild—sometime in September: Must see all the leaves! Fall foliage is here and, before you know it, gone. And while many dappled vantage spots will do, Colorado is one of the very best areas in the country to view autumn’s kaleidoscope of color—and a road trip lets you see this state showing off at a slew of dappled spots. But how can you savor mother nature’s show while traveling responsibly? We found four unforgettable routes that help you Do Colorado Right, both on the road and off, with vividly hued stops and eco-friendly, and low-impact experiences.
Make plans to escape the city to see Colorado's golden colors

With autumn arriving, trees are starting to show off their fall colors in Colorado. The primary factor in when the leaves change is the length of our nights. Pigments in the leaves determine what color appears as the green fades. That happens as chlorophyll production slows and stops as the days grow shorter. When that stops, those other pigments appear. In Colorado's mountains, that means those stretches of golden aspen trees. Weather in the weeks before chlorophyll production impacts just how brilliant the colors will be. The U.S. Forest Service says it seems a succession of warm, sunny days...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for coffee lovers' nationwide

According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene. On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
DENVER, CO
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes

There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
EADS, CO
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
