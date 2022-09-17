Read full article on original website
Related
MindBodyGreen
Colorado’s Leaves Are Putting on a Show Now!
You start to feel that seasonal tug—that literal call of the wild—sometime in September: Must see all the leaves! Fall foliage is here and, before you know it, gone. And while many dappled vantage spots will do, Colorado is one of the very best areas in the country to view autumn’s kaleidoscope of color—and a road trip lets you see this state showing off at a slew of dappled spots. But how can you savor mother nature’s show while traveling responsibly? We found four unforgettable routes that help you Do Colorado Right, both on the road and off, with vividly hued stops and eco-friendly, and low-impact experiences.
Make plans to escape the city to see Colorado's golden colors
With autumn arriving, trees are starting to show off their fall colors in Colorado. The primary factor in when the leaves change is the length of our nights. Pigments in the leaves determine what color appears as the green fades. That happens as chlorophyll production slows and stops as the days grow shorter. When that stops, those other pigments appear. In Colorado's mountains, that means those stretches of golden aspen trees. Weather in the weeks before chlorophyll production impacts just how brilliant the colors will be. The U.S. Forest Service says it seems a succession of warm, sunny days...
Bull moose dies after becoming trapped in electrical cords at Colorado resort
According to a report from the Colorado Sun, a bull moose died earlier this week after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords at Keystone Resort. The moose died from stress and physical exertion resulting from getting stuck and trying to escape, something called "capture myopathy." full in-depth report about the...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for coffee lovers' nationwide
According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene. On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?
DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
Watch: Tarantula creeps across road in southeast Colorado
The height of tarantula mating season is underway and generally lasts until late-September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are 5 looks for Colorado's license plate over the previous 60 years. Which is your favorite?
The Colorado state license plate has had its green and white distinct look in some variation for over a half century. Introduced in 1959, the white skies with green mountains became the symbol of vehicles throughout the state. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched its "Historic Colorado Contest" recently,...
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
CBS News
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather. The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night. Before...
kiowacountyindependent.com
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes
There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Comments / 0