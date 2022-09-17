ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Rule Out Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars

By Zach Koons
It’s more bad news for the Indianapolis passing attack.

The Colts will now have to pick up their first win of the season without two of their top wide receivers after ruling out Michael Pittman Jr. from this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a quad injury.

Indianapolis downgraded Pittman from questionable after he was a non-participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. The injury appeared to worsen over the course of the week after the 24-year-old practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

Losing Pittman is a huge blow to Matt Ryan and the Colts’ passing attack. The third-year receiver blossomed into one of the league’s most consistent pass-catchers in 2021 and has already made his impact felt this season. In Indy’s opener against Houston, Pittman registered nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The former USC standout won’t be the only offensive weapon absent for the Colts this weekend. Fellow wide receiver Alec Pierce was ruled out earlier in the week with a concussion.

Down two of its top pass-catchers, Indianapolis will need to rely more heavily upon receivers such as Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin, in addition to workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor. A number of players will have to step up if the shorthanded Colts hope to go into Jacksonville and down the Jaguars.

Kickoff for the AFC South tilt is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

