4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Concert Review: Jaden ends ‘summertime in Columbus’ at Back to School ConcertThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
BM5: Saturday night rock fight? | Good news on injury front for Buckeyes?
Ohio State is favored by 19 points over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are still expecting a physical, "rock fight" of a game. What is our take on this matchup? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to break down all things Buckeyes vs. Badgers, plus:. * Is there...
Knowles Notes: Why Ohio State's DC believes Buckeyes can stop the run well with a 4-2-5 scheme
Many Ohio State fans have wondered when the Buckeyes face a run-heavy team – like Wisconsin this week – will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles move from his base 4-2-5 to a traditional 4-3 at times? Knowles is not about to give away his game plan against the Badgers, but he did explain why he believes his defenses can be stout against the run with two linebackers and three safeties on the field together. Last year at Oklahoma State, Knowles fielded one of the best run defenses in the country (and defenses, period). The same is true thus far at Ohio State as far as containing the run.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day discusses TreVeyon Henderson's injury, availability for Wisconsin showdown
In last Saturday’s game against Toledo, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson did not return to the game after sustaining an injury early in the game. OSU head coach Ryan Day provided details on Henderson’s injury status and if he will be able to play Saturday during a press conference Tuesday.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Taison Chatman, the No. 31 overall prospect in 2023, commits to Ohio State
Taison Chatman, the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Ohio State, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace committed to the Buckeyes over his other four finalists including Virginia, Minnesota, Xavier and Kansas. "I chose Ohio State because of...
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
Which Ohio State football players saw the field against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are 61 players who saw the field in Ohio State football’s 77-21 win over Toledo, which is the most of any game all season. That shouldn’t have been much of a surprise given the opponent, but the Buckeyes’ final non-conference game provided a chance for young backups to get some meaningful snaps that could pay off down the road. But it also provided insight for at least one side of the ball on how things could look going forward.
landgrantholyland.com
2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State
Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.
Videos: Miyan Williams, Luke Wypler, Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers, Paris Johnson Jr.
No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday night. The Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin to Ohio Stadium for the team's third primetime game in the first four weeks of the season. This challenge will be different in a number of ways. The most obvious is the date with the...
Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear
One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Four-star guard Taison Chatman expected to commit to Ohio State on Tuesday
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
Ohio State commit Kayin Lee awarded jersey for All-American Bowl
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Top247 cornerback Kayin Lee was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome series. Lee opened up his jersey for the game, sharing the moment with his parents, grandparents and siblings. “It was real big,” Lee said. “I get to show...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
247Sports
