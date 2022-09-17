ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

He got the call: Wallner to play for Twins

By Aaron Heckmann
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 4 days ago

Forest Lake Area High School graduate and hometown baseball star Matt Wallner was called up to the Minnesota Twins this morning.

Wallner is making his MLB debut with the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader today against the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins drafted him twice, the second time being in the first round in the 2019 draft.

The Twins’ No. 5 ranked prospect was called up to the St. Paul Saints Thursday, July 14, after playing with the Wichita Wind Surge and being selected to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

In 50 games with the Saints since July, Wallner hit .247 with a .376 OBP and .839 OPS. The 24-year-old drove in 31 runs during that time on the strength of 47 hits. Known for his hitting power, he had 17 doubles and six home runs with the Saints.

Wallner also completed the first cycle in St. Paul Saints history on Thursday, Sept. 1.

More will be coming in the Forest Lake Times' Sept. 22 issue.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoe.com

Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships

(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Mlb#St Paul Saints#Baseball#Sports#The Cleveland Guardians#The Wichita Wind Surge#Obp#The Forest Lake Times
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota's leading receiver, to miss remainder of 2022 season

Minnesota suffered a big loss on Saturday as wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell went down with an apparent leg injury in the Gophers’ dominating 49-7 win over Colorado. The news didn’t improve on Monday, as head coach PJ Fleck updated the media on Autman-Bell’s condition. The coach stated that the receiver would need surgery, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
willmarradio.com

Gophers Getting Ready for First Road Test

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 3-0 Golden Gopher football team continues to prepare for its first road game of the season. Minnesota travels to number-21 Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. The Spartans are 2-1 on the season after falling at Washington this past...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota to Begin 2022-23 Ranked No. 2

MINNEAPOLIS - With the 2022-23 season less than two weeks away, the University of Minnesota men's hockey team will begin the campaign ranked No. 2 in the country according to both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine and DCU/USCHO.com national preseason polls it was announced Monday. The Golden Gophers are behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
B102.7

Doobie Brothers Shine in Minnesota Concert

I knew a 4-hour fall road trip was in order upon hearing that the Doobie Brothers were playing at the Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota over the weekend. We had a little concern about the rain showers on our way to Welsh but - as if on cue - the rain stopped just as the Doobie Brothers took to the gigantic outdoor stage. It was as if the good Lord said, "You play 'Jesus is Just Alright With Me' and I'll make the showers go away."
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota

Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
156
Followers
219
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy