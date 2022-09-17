Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Citrus County Chronicle
Drum Circle to open Citrus County Alzheimer’s Walk
Joe and Vanessa Fuller Brown of Rhythm United will host a drumming circle to kick off Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15. Walk participants are invited to participate in drumming from 8-9 a.m. before the opening ceremonies for the walk.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inverness proposed trail connector fails funding again
Lack of state funding stops the construction of proposed West Inverness City Trail. The Florida Legislature should fund the Inverness Trail.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to review flood recommendations, proposed veterans parade, city contracts
To help avoid a repeat of last year’s flooding that inundated much of Citrus County, as well Inverness, the Inverness City Council will receive recommendations Tuesday from its Orlando-based consultants. The recommendations and overall review by Vanasse Hangen Brustin will make up the city’s stormwater master plan (SWMP). The...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus stays on a roll
INVERNESS — When Citrus and Crystal River met on the volleyball court earlier this season, it was a tense five-set victory for the Hurricanes on the Pirates’ home floor. On Tuesday night at Citrus High, there would be no drama. The host Hurricanes improved to 6-7 on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Business continues after mall closing
When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
villages-news.com
Great Crested Flycatcher At Gray Fox Executive Golf Course
This great crested flycatcher, a mighty hunter, was showing off his captured prey on the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
fox5ny.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple recognized for 18 years of service at St. John the Baptist Church
A dinner was held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon to raise funds for the parish food pantry. Joe and Sandy Zak were the guests of honor. We recognized Sandy as the leader of the food pantry at St. John the Baptist Catholic...
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
villages-news.com
Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road
A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home
An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director
Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
ocala-news.com
Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Burned-out headlight bad luck for driver behind wheel with suspended license
A burned-out headlight proved to be bad luck for a driver behind the wheel with a suspended license. Aneshiana Fantasia Taylor, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a white Jeep at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight was not operable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
