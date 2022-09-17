ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Drum Circle to open Citrus County Alzheimer’s Walk

Joe and Vanessa Fuller Brown of Rhythm United will host a drumming circle to kick off Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15. Walk participants are invited to participate in drumming from 8-9 a.m. before the opening ceremonies for the walk.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus stays on a roll

INVERNESS — When Citrus and Crystal River met on the volleyball court earlier this season, it was a tense five-set victory for the Hurricanes on the Pirates’ home floor. On Tuesday night at Citrus High, there would be no drama. The host Hurricanes improved to 6-7 on the...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Business continues after mall closing

When the Crystal River Mall closed, some of the businesses closed also. But Linda Sojka and her business partner, Terri Norton, thought they had a good thing with their RSVP Market and didn’t want to give it up.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England

In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
LAKELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Presentation abruptly tabled for apartments on Rolling Acres Road

A presentation which had been scheduled Monday night for nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road was abruptly tabled. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to be presented with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex which would be located across from The Villages Woodworking Shop. However, it was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Electrical fire damages Floral City mobile home

An electrical fire damaged a mobile home in Floral City, displacing its residents. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 13 to a reported structure fire off of South Live Oak Drive, where arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of a 360-square-foot mobile home, according to CCFR on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
FLORAL CITY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Clermont Main Street Announces New Executive Director

Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, has named Maritza Rivera as its new Executive Director following the resignation of Barbara Hollerand. “Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within...
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Scott Springs Park temporarily closing due to scheduled maintenance

The City of Ocala has announced that Scott Springs Park will be closed beginning on Sunday, September 25 through Friday, September 30 due to underbrush clearing. The park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, is expected to reopen on Saturday, October 1. Due to safety concerns, no visitors...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
LAKELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Burned-out headlight bad luck for driver behind wheel with suspended license

A burned-out headlight proved to be bad luck for a driver behind the wheel with a suspended license. Aneshiana Fantasia Taylor, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a white Jeep at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight was not operable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL

