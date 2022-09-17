Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

In high school football Friday night both North Central and Lugoff Elgin are on bye weeks while the Camden High Bulldogs will open up region play for the second year in a row at Lake City. Last year the Bulldogs defeated Lake City 11-6 after the Lake City quarterback spike the ball on fourth down on the Camden 15 yard line and allowed the Bulldogs to run out the clock. You can listen to all the action with Nathan Martin and Randy Kambeitz starting at 7pm on Kool 102.7, on our free mobile app by going to your app store and search for Kool 102.7 or just tell your Alexa device to play Kool 1027.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO