Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

0-0-0, FB: 2

(zero, zero, zero; FB: two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

