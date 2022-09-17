GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
Cash 3 Midday
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
Cash 3 Night
1-2-4
(one, two, four)
Cash 4 Evening
6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
Cash 4 Midday
4-0-0-7
(four, zero, zero, seven)
Cash 4 Night
1-8-2-6
(one, eight, two, six)
Cash4Life
02-21-32-42-54, Cash Ball: 4
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
Fantasy 5
03-06-11-21-33
(three, six, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Georgia FIVE Evening
7-7-0-0-6
(seven, seven, zero, zero, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
2-4-9-5-2
(two, four, nine, five, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
