Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

6-8-1-6, Fireball:

(six, eight, one, six; Fireball: zero)

