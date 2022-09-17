NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
02-21-32-42-54, Cash Ball: 4
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Pick 3
7-0-8, Fireball: 4
(seven, zero, eight; Fireball: four)
Pick 4
2-1-1-6, Fireball: 4
(two, one, one, six; Fireball: four)
Cash 5
04-07-10-25-29, Xtra: 3
(four, seven, ten, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
Midday Pick 3
9-0-3, Fireball:
(nine, zero, three; Fireball: zero)
Midday Pick 4
6-8-1-6, Fireball:
(six, eight, one, six; Fireball: zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Comments / 0